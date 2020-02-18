Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 4,121,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,841. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.76. Moderna has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.