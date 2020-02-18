Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 883,736 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $19,707,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 166.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHK traded down $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

