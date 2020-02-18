Monetha Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, OKEx and Mercatox. Monetha has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $416,794.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.39 or 0.03048003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00237198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00152325 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Binance, OKEx, Tidex, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

