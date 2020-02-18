Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 22.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 980,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -446.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

