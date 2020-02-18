Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Metlife by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. 2,563,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,889. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

