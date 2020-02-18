Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.