Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $101,000 Stake in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Changyou.Com were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70,343 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYOU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. Changyou.Com Ltd has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $568.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Changyou.Com Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

