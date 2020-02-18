Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 108.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Robert Half International by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.55. 374,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit