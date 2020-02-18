Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 108.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Robert Half International by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.55. 374,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

