Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,103,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.73. 5,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $224.84 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

