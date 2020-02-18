Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.05. 8,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,066. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $87.60 and a 52-week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,896,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 15,922 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $1,443,966.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,565,857.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,082 shares of company stock worth $35,425,167. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

