Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $325.88

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $325.88 and last traded at $325.23, with a volume of 7365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $322.56.

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.36. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

