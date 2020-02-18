Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Shares Down 3.5%

Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.90 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.72), 17,344 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47.

About Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mycelx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mycelx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.