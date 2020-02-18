Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Analysts expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.28 billion. Mylan reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mylan.

Get Mylan alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Mylan stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. Mylan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mylan by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Mylan by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 469,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mylan by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mylan (MYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.