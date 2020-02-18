National Health Investors (NHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect National Health Investors to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

