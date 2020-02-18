Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities."

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 254,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,795 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

