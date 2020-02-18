New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,100 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $20,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 82,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 202,103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 406,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,534,000 after buying an additional 594,035 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,040. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

