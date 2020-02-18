New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Five Below worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 325,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.