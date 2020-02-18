New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. 83,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.