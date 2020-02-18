New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 26,523 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of Syneos Health worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.91. 5,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

