New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,100 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.86% of Trustmark worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. Trustmark Corp has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

