New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,300 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Regency Centers worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,670,000 after buying an additional 55,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,668,000 after buying an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after buying an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,537,000 after buying an additional 797,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,916. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

