New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $17,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,342,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,636,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,785,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. 139,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,175. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

