New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 58,400 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of National Retail Properties worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,827. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NNN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.