Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 4773044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Eight Capital began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $141,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

