Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,192. The company has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

