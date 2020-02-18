Nord/LB Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €50.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.00 ($54.65).

NDA opened at €51.96 ($60.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 12 month high of €58.00 ($67.44). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

