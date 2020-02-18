Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $487,559.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bitrue, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,550,001,768 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, Koinex, Bitbns, CoinBene, Bitrue, BITBOX, Bittrex, WazirX, Binance, IDEX, Zebpay and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

