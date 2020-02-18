Equities research analysts predict that null (NYSE:SVC) will announce sales of $581.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for null’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $585.88 million and the lowest is $577.78 million. null reported sales of $550.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that null will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover null.

null stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,037. null has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

