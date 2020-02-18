NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.18.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $289.79 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $294.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,970,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.