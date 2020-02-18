Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Trading 7.6% Higher

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.55, 2,858,326 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 251% from the average session volume of 814,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 203,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

