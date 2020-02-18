Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Old National Bancorp worth $24,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,869. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

