Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $7.14 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 69,012 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $59,288,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $58.30. 3,918,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

