Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 44,144 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

Nike stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.15. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

