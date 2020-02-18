Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.41. 24,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

