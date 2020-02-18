Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of ABB by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ABB by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 139,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.