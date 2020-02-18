Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 227,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $2,154,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,676.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,513,974 shares of company stock worth $118,692,102. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.38. 68,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

