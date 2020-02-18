Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.38 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,157 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 144,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

