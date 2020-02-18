Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,803. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total value of $1,754,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,591 shares of company stock worth $28,574,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.