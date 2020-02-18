Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.09 Million Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Twitter by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,739,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,228. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.