Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 28.7% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

