Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,796 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $59.91. 5,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,355. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

