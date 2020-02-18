Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 87,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.54. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $101.77. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.