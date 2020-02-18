Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 209,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

