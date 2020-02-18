Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $187,621,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,033,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Anthem by 5,075.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 177,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Anthem by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,761,000 after buying an additional 165,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,564. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

