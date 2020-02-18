OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading Up 8%

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s stock price was up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.41, approximately 147,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 189,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Cowen started coverage on OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

The firm has a market cap of $308.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

