Origin Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.09 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $24.09 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003237 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00480841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.76 or 0.06221474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00067235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028001 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.