Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $19.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Earnings History for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit