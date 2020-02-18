Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $19.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

