ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,858.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $7,858.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00042718 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00066673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,228.09 or 1.00699786 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

