PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PDLI. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
PDL BioPharma stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $419.04 million, a PE ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 0.66. PDL BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.
About PDL BioPharma
PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.
