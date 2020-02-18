PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDLI. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

PDL BioPharma stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $419.04 million, a PE ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 0.66. PDL BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDLI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

