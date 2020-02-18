Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDM. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of CDM opened at GBX 308.50 ($4.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $466.82 million and a PE ratio of 20.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 291.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.76. Codemasters Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 356 ($4.68).

In related news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of Codemasters Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total value of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

